Leeds United are ‘not too far away’ from strengthening their squad according to Daniel Farke, as the club attempts to land a pair of attackers.

Farke has made it clear all summer that additions were needed in all areas of the pitch and to date he has been given four – free agent Sam Byram, loan signing Joe Rodon, £400k goalkeeper Karl Darlow and £7m ex-Chelsea man Ethan Ampadu.

A deal for right-back Max Aarons fell through when the player opted instead to go to Premier League Bournemouth and although reports from Germany initially suggested Leeds’ move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Nadiem Amiri had faltered, that one remains a possibility. Marseille, who have been heavily linked with the German for some time, are now said to have left the race.

Leeds are also attempting to land Swansea striker Joel Piroe in what would be a deal in the region of £12m and a major coup, given Southampton’s interest and the top flight attention he has attracted this summer. Piroe is into the last year of his deal with the Swans, who are believed to be resigned to cashing in on their striker in this window.

Getting Amiri and Piroe over the line would tick two hugely important boxes for Farke, whose side has looked shy of a presence at centre forward and a tricky, natural number 10.

"We just speak about business once it's done,” said Farke on Thursday.

"As long as players are not under contract for us I don't comment about any rumours. My only focus is the game on Saturday, our players who are available and to make our injured players as fit as possible. I was never frustrated [about transfers]. We were transparent in our wish to strengthen the squad a little bit.