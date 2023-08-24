Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is available for the game at Ipswich after returning to training this week.

Like Willy Gnonto, Sinisterra was removed from the first team dressing room at Thorp Arch and trained away from Farke’s squad. The Colombian winger’s contract contained a relegation clause that would have allowed him to go on loan like so many others did, but Leeds made it clear last week ahead of the West Brom fixture that the clauses had expired.

Leeds released a statement when Gnonto informed Farke that he could not play at Birmingham and described it as a ‘disciplinary matter’ and though Farke classified the Sinisterra situation as different to Gnonto’s saga due to a contractual issue, the club did not go on the record to clarify.

According to Farke, Sinisterra is now back in the fold after they cleared the air this week.

"With Luis there was a legal issue, a contractual issue, there was uncertainty about his contractual situation,” said the German.

"This has obviously distracted him, it was a difficult situation and I showed some leadership and said ‘listen, we need your quality but as long as this situation is not sorted, it makes no sense [to be involved], because I need you to be here with 100 per cent focus. That was the reason we didn't involve him in training and matchday squads.

"The situation is sorted, we have clarity about his contractual situation. I had a good chat with him and he's in a much better place. He's clear in his head, ready to go, ready to train and play with 100 per cent so we took him back into the dressing room. He's important for my plans for the future.”

Farke admits that everything can change in a transfer window, citing the impact bids from Saudi Arabia have made on situations at other clubs this summer, but says Sinisterra’s quality would be vital for his Championship outfit.

"I am convinced we need his quality,” said Farke.