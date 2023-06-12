Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's full 'team' of internationals with duo on collision course over trophy chance

Leeds United are now 15 days into the summer break but several Whites players will be quickly back to action over the next week.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 19:10 BST

Leeds have a whole team away on senior or under-21s international duty and here is a run through who is in action when and how to watch over the next eight days. Charlie Cresswell, not included in this list, is also part of an England under-21s training camp at present. The under-21s European Championships start on Wednesday, June 21 in Romania and Georgia. The England under-21s squad for the tournament will be announced on Wednesday of this week.

Cresswell (England under-21s), Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands under-21s), Illan Meslier (France under-21s), Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s) and Kristoffer Klaesson (under-21s) will all hope to be in action at the under-21s Euros but, until then, here is who plays when, in order, over the next eight days before that tournament, including warm-up games for some of the aforementioned youngsters and also a big senior internationals trophy chance for two big Whites stars.

Wednesday: Japan under-22s (h), 1.30pm.

1. Crysencio Summerville, right (Netherlands under-21s)

Wednesday: Japan under-22s (h), 1.30pm.

Thursday: Scotland under-21s (h), friendly (5pm). Sunday: Scotland under-21s (a), friendly, (11am).

2. Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s)

Thursday: Scotland under-21s (h), friendly (5pm). Sunday: Scotland under-21s (a), friendly, (11am).

Thursday: Scotland under-21s (h), friendly (5pm). Sunday: Scotland under-21s (a), friendly, (11am).

3. Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway under-21s)

Thursday: Scotland under-21s (h), friendly (5pm). Sunday: Scotland under-21s (a), friendly, (11am).

Thursday: Spain (n), Nations League semi-final, 7.45pm, Viaplay Sports 1. Game played in Enschede, Netherlands. Sunday: Netherlands or Croatia (n), Nations League final (7.45pm) or third-place play-off (2pm), Viaplay Sports 1. Final in Rotterdam, third-place play-off in Enschede.

4. Willy Gnonto (Italy)

Thursday: Spain (n), Nations League semi-final, 7.45pm, Viaplay Sports 1. Game played in Enschede, Netherlands. Sunday: Netherlands or Croatia (n), Nations League final (7.45pm) or third-place play-off (2pm), Viaplay Sports 1. Final in Rotterdam, third-place play-off in Enschede.

