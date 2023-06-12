Leeds United's full 'team' of internationals with duo on collision course over trophy chance
Leeds have a whole team away on senior or under-21s international duty and here is a run through who is in action when and how to watch over the next eight days. Charlie Cresswell, not included in this list, is also part of an England under-21s training camp at present. The under-21s European Championships start on Wednesday, June 21 in Romania and Georgia. The England under-21s squad for the tournament will be announced on Wednesday of this week.
Cresswell (England under-21s), Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands under-21s), Illan Meslier (France under-21s), Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s) and Kristoffer Klaesson (under-21s) will all hope to be in action at the under-21s Euros but, until then, here is who plays when, in order, over the next eight days before that tournament, including warm-up games for some of the aforementioned youngsters and also a big senior internationals trophy chance for two big Whites stars.