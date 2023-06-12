Leeds have a whole team away on senior or under-21s international duty and here is a run through who is in action when and how to watch over the next eight days. Charlie Cresswell, not included in this list, is also part of an England under-21s training camp at present. The under-21s European Championships start on Wednesday, June 21 in Romania and Georgia. The England under-21s squad for the tournament will be announced on Wednesday of this week.