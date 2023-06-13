'Why not?' - Illan Meslier on Leeds United regret, Whites drop, personal pride and future aim

Young Frenchman Meslier had been virtually ever-present as United’s first-choice keeper since being handed a chance by Kiko Casilla’s ban in February 2020 until being dropped by new boss Sam Allardcye for the final four games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Allardyce took Meslier out of the team following a series of errors, declaring that the 23-year-old custodian was low on confidence and needed taking out of the firing line for his own good.

Meslier had earlier become the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to reach the milestone of playing 100 games, something the Frenchman admits was a rich source of pride. Yet the season ultimately ended in Premier League relegation for Leeds which Meslier has now reflected on in an interview with RMC Sport.

BITTER ENDING: Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier after Leeds United's 5-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, the start of a final run of nine games without a win and just two points from a possible 27 which led to relegation. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"We are bound to be disappointed,” said the France under-21s keeper. "Going down to the Championship... there is a feeling of regret, of disappointment. Unfortunately, it's the law of sport. Personally, there are good things, not so good. We can't go back, but we necessarily think about what happened because normally, we can't get into this kind of situation.”