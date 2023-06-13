How much Leeds United takeover is worth compared to recent buyouts including Newcastle, Chelsea and Wrexham
The 49ers are set to formalise their ownership of Leeds in the coming days and weeks once the takeover deal is ratified by the English Football League and relevant individuals pass the Owners and Directors’ Test, set out in the EFL guidelines.
None of the 49ers’ core investors are expected to have any difficulty in passing the EFL checks, while Radrizzani is expected to relinquish control of all of his shares in the club, therefore Leeds will begin the new season at the start of August under a new regime.
A price in the region of £170 million has reportedly been agreed for the club, some way short of the £400 million figure discussed in 2021, should Leeds remain in the top flight.
As a Championship entity, even for one season, significant value has been wiped therefore 49ers Enterprises take control of the Whites at a discounted rate.
How does this figure compare to recent takeovers in English football? The YEP looks at the reported sums parted with for the acquisition of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Southampton and several others over the last three years.