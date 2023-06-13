Leeds United confirmed last week that an agreement in principle had been reached between Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the sale of the club.

The 49ers are set to formalise their ownership of Leeds in the coming days and weeks once the takeover deal is ratified by the English Football League and relevant individuals pass the Owners and Directors’ Test, set out in the EFL guidelines.

None of the 49ers’ core investors are expected to have any difficulty in passing the EFL checks, while Radrizzani is expected to relinquish control of all of his shares in the club, therefore Leeds will begin the new season at the start of August under a new regime.

A price in the region of £170 million has reportedly been agreed for the club, some way short of the £400 million figure discussed in 2021, should Leeds remain in the top flight.

As a Championship entity, even for one season, significant value has been wiped therefore 49ers Enterprises take control of the Whites at a discounted rate.

How does this figure compare to recent takeovers in English football? The YEP looks at the reported sums parted with for the acquisition of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Southampton and several others over the last three years.

1 . Leeds United: £170m - June, 2023 Leeds United's takeover by 49ers Enterprises is reported to be worth £170 million, equivalent to just over $200 million (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2 . Southampton: £100m - January, 2022 Dragan Solak's Sport Republic acquired a controlling stake in Southampton last year for £100 million (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

3 . Newcastle United: £305m - October, 2021 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, backed by Amanda Staveley of PCP Capital Partners and Jamie Reuben bought the north-east club from Mike Ashley for £305 million back in 2021. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4 . Chelsea: £4.25bn - May, 2022 US tycoons Beghdad Eghbali (L) and Todd Boehly (R) bought the Stamford Bridge club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich following the country's invasion of Ukraine last year. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)