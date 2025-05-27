Leeds United’s star midfielder is attracting plenty of praise ahead of his Premier League debut in August.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Wright has suggested the ‘fantastic’ Ao Tanaka could be on his way out of Leeds United in the future if the midfielder’s impressive form carries into the Premier League.

Tanaka was made to wait until October for his first Leeds start but enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in English football, cementing himself as a key cog in Daniel Farke’s Championship title-winning side. The technically gifted midfielder ended the season with five goals and two assists, making a mockery of the £3million fee German second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf received almost 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japan international Tanaka has quickly become a favourite among Leeds fans and his own teammates, having claimed the coveted Players’ Player of the Season award earlier this month. And the Whites star has also caught the eye of fellow professionals further afield, with Arsenal’s Declan Rice singling out the Elland Road regular for praise in a recent interview with Japanese TV.

"The guy at Leeds, he's an unbelievable player,” Rice said. “Is it [Ao] Tanaka? Yeah, I've seen him play, he's a top player. Obviously the Championship gets shown on the TV all the time and Leeds are a massive club, so it's good to have them back in the Premier League, but I know he's been like their Player of the Season and when I watch him play he's a really good player, really energetic, really good on the ball."

And it appears Rice is not the only one with a keen eye on Tanaka, who looks to have impressed plenty with his performances in West Yorkshire. Former Arsenal striker and pundit Wright even singled the 26-year-old out as his ‘one to watch’ next season - although Leeds fans might not be too happy with what he said after.

Ian Wright heaps praise on Leeds United star Ao Tanaka

“He’s not even a kid, but I’m going to go with Ao Tanaka at Leeds [as one to watch],” Wright told Optus Sport’s Kelly and Wrighty show. “Their number six, if he plays how he’s played this season for Leeds in the Premier League, he won’t be there long. I’m not trying to get him sold, he’s fantastic, he’s one to look out for, Ao Tanaka.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Tanaka will hope to go toe-to-toe with Rice next season as Leeds return to the top-flight, and many would argue the Japan international has already proven Premier League ready. While the midfielder’s only top-flight experience has been in his native Japan, a solid amount of international minutes should put him in good stead.

Leeds might have been left with a difficult decision to make on Tanaka, had they missed out on promotion, but the return of Premier League football means this summer is about strengthening, rather than selling. As such, the £3m summer 2024 signing is expected to play a vital role in next season’s survival bid, helped by the addition of other top-class players alongside.

After a well-earned holiday, Tanaka and his teammates will be tested against top-flight opposition during a pre-season schedule in which Leeds face Manchester United, Villarreal and - as has recently been confirmed - AC Milan. The Whites are also expected back in Germany, as happened last season.

Your next Leeds United read: Whites linked with Bayern Munich goalkeeper set to leave on loan