Leeds United host the Magpies at Elland Road in their third Premier League clash of the season on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United could be without five first-team players against Leeds United on Saturday - with two guaranteed absences.

Leeds host the Magpies at Elland Road looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday, the latter a Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit on Tuesday evening. Daniel Farke’s side did perform brilliantly in their only home game of the campaign, however, and will hope to replicate the level of intensity from their 1-0 win over Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday evening visitors Newcastle will likely be without star forward Alexander Isak, who is on strike and trying to push through a transfer to Liverpool, while midfield pair Sandro Tonali and Joelinton went off injured during Monday’s 3-2 defeat against Arne Slot’s Reds. The trio are all unlikely to feature but two more players will certainly miss out.

Anthony Gordon had been filling in at No.9 in Isak’s absence but on Monday was shown a straight red card for a rash first-half challenge on Virgil van Dijk, following a VAR review. Centre-back Fabian Schar was also forced off after a suspected concussion.

“They're genuine injuries,” Howe said of Joelinton, Tonali and Schar on Monday. “They come off in the middle of the game and that would be a huge blow to us. Joey doesn't look great, to be honest, especially when the signal was so early when he went down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sandro, again, doesn't look good. He wanted to stay on but wasn't functioning properly. Obviously, we lose Anthony through suspension and Fabian through concussion.”

FA rules explained as Newcastle duo set to miss Leeds United game

Howe will be expected to provide an update on the state of his squad later this week but while late calls can be made on the likes of Tonali and Joelinton, the same cannot be said for others. Should Schar be officially deemed to have suffered a concussion as suggested, Newcastle will have to follow protocol regarding the issue.

FA rules state players cannot return to play until at least 12 days after the concussion was suffered, or seven if exceptional criteria are met. In either scenario, Schar would be forced to sit out Saturday’s trip to Elland Road, which comes just five days after Monday’s defeat against Liverpool.

Similarly, Gordon will be forced to miss this weekend’s Premier League game against Leeds having been sent off on Monday. The stand-in striker is expected to serve a three-match ban as a result of serious foul play, with guidance on that charge as follows: "High + Full + Forceful contact on ankle or above is considered dangerous = Red card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are not expected to appeal the decision, with Gordon already issuing an apology to his teammates and fans, as well as Liverpool defender Van Dijk. He will therefore be guaranteed to miss meetings with Leeds, Wolves and a Carabao Cup third-round clash.

In his absence, Howe will likely start former Sheffield United striker Will Osula upfront at Elland Road, with the 22-year-old coming off the bench to score against Liverpool on Monday. The Magpies remain in the market for a first-choice striker and have this week seen a £55million bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected by Wolves.