Alan Shearer gives Leeds United and Sunderland relegation verdicts

The Match of the Day pundit has identified one key aspect in Leeds United's bid to avoid relegation this season.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Leeds United and Sunderland have an advantage in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats were the last of the newly promoted clubs to secure their place in this season’s top flight after claiming a play-off final win against Sheffield United in May. However, Regis Le Bris’ side were the first of the trio of newcomers to secure a win as they secured a 3-0 home victory against West Ham United on the opening day of the season as Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all found the net at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds were next to rack up a win as summer signing Lukas Nmecha grabbed the only goal in a hard fought clash with Everton at Elland Road last Monday on a night when the Whites famous old home was rocking in every corner. Finally, Burnley became the last of the trio to land a maximum as they recovered from their opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur by seeing off Sunderland at Turf Moor on Saturday thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony.

All three clubs have identical records from their opening two fixtures as away defeats side alongside their home wins - and Match of the Day pundit Shearer has stressed it is form on their home patch that can help Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley preserve their Premier League status for at least another season.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said: "It's no surprise that all three of them have won at home - Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley. That's going to be key isn't it, particularly at Sunderland and Elland Road because of how crazy their fans are. That will be key to them - how they get on in their home games. Leeds are not going to be judged away to Arsenal. They have to pick up points at home - and get the odd draw away from home - and that's how one of them can stay up."

