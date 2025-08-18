Leeds United’s Premier League return got off to the perfect start through a 1-0 victory at home to Everton - but how did we rate the players?

Leeds absolutely dominated the first half but without being able to make a breakthrough, Joel Piroe seeing three attempts either blocked by defenders or saved by keeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton then came more into the contest after the break, albeit Leeds still has chances that they were unable to convert.

Despite the introduction of Jack Grealish for the visitors, the game appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw but Elland Road erupted in the 82nd minute as the Whites were awarded a penalty.

From a Leeds break, a rocket of a shot from Anton Stach was blocked by James Tarkowski’s arm and referee Chris Kavanagh thought long and hard before pointing to the spot.

The decision then survived a check by VAR and substitute Lukas Nmecha stepped up to rifle home a clinical spot kick into the bottom right corner to send Elland Road wild.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores as the Whites hit lift off in their first game,

1 . Lucas Perri 7 - Had very little to do in the first half in which his kicking wasn't the best. But a big save after the break and a very solid debut from the giant new keeper. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 7 - Quiet by the high standards set last season although it was a surprise he even made the starting line up after two weeks out with a hip flexor injury and the right back showed clear flashes of what he is about. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk 8 - A very solid display at the back. The odd shaky moment initially after the break but he and Rodon stood firm. Looked to have missed a good chance when failing to head home a corner but Pickford appeared to get a crucial touch to take the ball away from him. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon 8 - The usual rock at the back with some towering headers and basically had Beto in his pocket throughout. Also very composed on the ball. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Gabriel Gudmundsson 8 - A very taking debut, particularly in the first half as he continually got forward and decent deliveries on his corners. A bit harder after the break as Everton came back into it but Leeds look to have a very decent new left back on their hands. | Getty Images Photo Sales