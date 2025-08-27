Jeff Stelling questions what Leeds United have just done in the transfer window

The former Soccer Saturday host has delivered his verdict of Leeds United’s latest piece of transfer business.

James Justin became Leeds United’s tenth signing of the summer transfer window when the Leicester City full-back put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road on Monday.

The once-capped England international agreed to make an immediate return to the Premier League and became Daniel Farke’s latest signing after he was unable to help Leicester avoid relegation from the top flight last season. His addition also means one of Farke’s key targets for the remainder of the transfer window has been met after he called for reinforcements in full back areas.

However, the signing of Justin has been questioned by Jeff Stelling as he suggested Leeds required a ‘marquee signing’ and stated ‘a Jack Grealish type figure’ as an example of what was needed within Farke’s ranks.

In a conversation with Ally McCoist on talkSPORT, the former Soccer Saturday host suggested an alternative signing to the former Leicester City man that would have excited the Elland Road faithful.

Stelling said: “James Justin has been a very good player, good enough to win England caps, but he’s struggled for form in the last couple of seasons, I think it’s fair to say. I’m not having a go at Justin, but what I think Leeds desperately need, is a marquee signing – they’ve really splashed the cash, they’ve bought a lot of players in for seven, eight, nine, 10 million pounds.

“I think they need to bring a Jack Grealish type figure in, someone who you know, the fans can really get excited about. And however well Justin does, the fans are not going to get excited about signing a full-back.”

What has James Justin said about joining Leeds United?

DEAL: James Justin puts pen to paper on a four-year Leeds United deal. | LUFC

He told the club website: "Obviously to join a club of this size and to have the history it has had, and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I'm over the moon to have joined. The stadium has obviously got one of the best atmospheres in world football. And it's always a daunting task to come here as an opposing team, but I'm happy to have the fans behind me this time."

