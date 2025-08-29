Leeds United host the Magpies at Elland Road on Saturday.

Gary Neville expects Leeds United to get something on Saturday as they welcome an injury-ravaged Newcastle United to Elland Road.

Leeds have endured a difficult week with consecutive defeats at Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s side were thumped 5-0 at the Emirates last weekend before a midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit against the Championship strugglers and their incredibly youthful side.

Both defeats were on the road, however, and Leeds’ previous game at Elland Road saw them overwhelm Everton to win 1-0 earlier this month, with Lukas Nmecha’s late penalty just rewards for a dominant performance. And they welcome to LS11 on Saturday a Newcastle side likely to be missing several key players.

Alexander Isak remains on strike as he attempts to force a move to Liverpool, while Anthony Gordon is suspended following his red card against Liverpool on Monday. That game also saw Fabian Schar forced off with concussion while Joelinton and Sandro Tonali picked up injuries that could keep them out - and Neville believes that could give Leeds a fighting chance.

“Joelinton got injured [vs Liverpool],” Neville told The Overlap. “Gordon can’t play, Tonali can’t play, and then [Fabian Schar] came off with a concussion, didn’t he? So he can’t play? Will Newcastle have a little bit of a hangover? 1-1.”

While Newcastle showed plenty of fight in coming from 2-0 down to draw level with Liverpool before 16-year-old Ngumoha’s 100th-minute winner, they have now taken just one point from two games this season. Leeds, meanwhile, will hope to replicate their most recent home performance in front of another packed out crowd.

“They were good against Everton, weren’t they? They’re good at home,” Keane added, before also predicting a draw, this time 2-2.

Leeds United team news ahead of Newcastle clash

Unfortunately for Leeds, Farke is also expected to be without a couple of key players. Ethan Ampadu has missed both defeats in the past week after picking up a knee injury against Everton, while Ao Tanaka suffered a similar issue.

Both are set to miss Saturday’s fixture against Newcastle, after which comes the September international break. Neither will be involved for their respective nations during that break and face a race to be fit in time for Fulham on September 13.

Summer signing Noah Okafor is also a doubt for the weekend clash, having complained of some minor muscle problems after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit. Farke provided an update on the Swiss international on Thursday.

"There were glimpses of his class against Arsenal," Farke said of Okafor. "He was in good situations, had a great chance and should have scored with one chance. He showed he is capable of beating defenders with pace, creativity, strength, and dribbling. Solid start but space for improvement. He’s more or less the only player who came out of Sheffield Wednesday with a few doubts. Spoke about groin problems. More or less the only major doubt."