William Osula looks set to start this weekend with Newcastle United low on numbers up front and a Newcastle legend backs him to take his chance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe is without a recognised centre forward with Alexander Isak’s transfer stand-off not expected to change before transfer deadline day and now back-up number nine Anthony Gordon is set for a spell out of the team after his straight red card challenge on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Now, William Osula will most likely be given his chance to lead the line at Elland Road on Saturday. The Dane proved he can score at this level with his late equaliser on Monday night before Liverpool scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner to steal all three points at St. James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old signed from Sheffield United for a fee potentially rising to £15m and his goal earlier this week was only his second for the club but record Premier League and Newcastle goalscorer, Alan Shearer, backs him to make the most of his opportunity to lead the line for Howe’s side.

Shearer on Osula’s opportunity against Leeds

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer discussed how Osula is still developing as a player and will be a handful for Daniel Farke’s defence.

“I think he’s very raw,” Shearer said. “I think there’s still learning, still sort of getting used to the pace and what have you.

“But I think because of the situation now with Anthony Gordon missing three games, he will probably have to play or start on Saturday against Leeds, and this will be a good opportunity for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Still plenty to learn, but you can’t ever fault his attitude. I think he will give as good as he has got and will make it difficult for defenders. But still got work to do.”

Getty Images

How Newcastle have started the season

Newcastle have had a summer to forget with the high-profile transfer saga involving their star striker Isak, ongoing as he tries to force a move away to Premier League champions Liverpool.

They have also failed in numerous attempts to secure replacements for the Sweden international and last season’s back-up striker, Callum Wilson, who left when his contract expired this summer.

They failed to score in their opening league game as they drew 0-0 away at Aston Villa and were impressive in defeat to Liverpool as they battled back from 2-0 down with 10 men, but lost late on in agonising fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way Howe’s side fought gallantly through the adversity of being behind with a player less and going through the hardship of missing Isak, Leeds will have to be ready for a tough match as the Magpies search for their first win of the season.