Leeds United new squad value vs Premier League rivals after James Justin and Noah Okafor transfers

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 17:15 BST

How Leeds United's squad value rates alongside their Premier League rivals after their two latest additions of the summer transfer window

There is now just under a week left in what has already been a hectic and productive summer transfer window for Leeds United.

The Whites have spent around £100 million on ten new additions to their squad in the aftermath of their Championship title win as the likes of Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol and Lucas Perri all completed moves to Elland Road over the last two months.

The spending has continued over the last week as the signing of AC Milan forward Noah Okafor was quickly followed by the addition of Leicester City full-back James Justin, who officially joined the Whites on Monday afternoon.

But how have their summer additions impacted on the transfer value of the Leeds United squad and how does it compare to their rivals across the Premier League? We look at the facts and figures provided by the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.37bn

1. Arsenal

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.37bn | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.25bn

2. Manchester City

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.25bn | Getty Images

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.14bn

3. Chelsea

Transfermarkt squad value: €1.14bn | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €1.04bn

4. Liverpool

TransferMarkt squad value: €1.04bn | Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €887.20m

5. Manchester United

TransferMarkt squad value: €887.20m | AFP via Getty Images

TransferMarkt squad value: €832.10m

6. Spurs

TransferMarkt squad value: €832.10m | Getty Images

