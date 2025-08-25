Danny Mills makes Patrick Bamford claim amid Leeds United transfer development

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills has been giving his view on Patrick Bamford’s situation

Former Leeds United defender turned football pundit Danny Mills has given his verdict on the state of play surrounding Patrick Bamford's future at Elland Road.

Bamford is out of favour at Leeds and knows he is not part of Daniel Farke's first-team plans during the 2025/26 Premier League season which began earlier this month.

The 31-year-old has been a loyal servant for Leeds over the years and bagged 17 Premier League goals during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

But things couldn't be much different for Bamford this August and he may yet land somewhere new before the summer deadline slams shut on Monday, September 1.

Bamford told to make ‘clean break’

Mills, for one, feels that Bamford should challenge himself to make a 'clean break' from the club.

“Everyone in football has different opinions but if the manager doesn’t fancy you then sometimes it’s best to make a clean break. Patrick has done fantastically well for Leeds United since he joined the club and managed to nick himself an England cap," Mills told TeamTalk.

“He will always be remembered as a key figure in that side under Marcelo Bielsa who got Leeds back to the Premier League and then finished ninth in their first season back.

“But he didn’t play much last season under Daniel Farke – or the season before – and he’s had injuries as well. Football is ever changing and, if you stand still, you go backwards.”

Bamford needs to play

Mills continued: “I guess Leeds will let Patrick go for nothing – just to get him off the wage bill. Is he going to play this season? Probably not is the answer.

“Leeds will be thinking ‘if he sits on his contract and stays then we’re paying him anyhow, but if we can find a taker for him then he’s off the wage bill’.

“For the sake of his career, he needs to play because Leeds have shown their intentions this season by signing two new strikers and with Daniel Farke having come out and said Bamford is not in his plans.”

Bamford transfer news

Farke already told Bamford earlier this summer that he was not part of his first-team plans for the 2025/26 season. Bamford has since been linked with Wrexham as well as other established sides such as Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

The forward could still leave Elland Road before the transfer deadline shuts on Monday.

