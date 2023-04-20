Leeds United ‘negotiating’ transfer deal as star’s future in doubt

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from their 6-1 loss at home to Liverpool as soon as possible. They are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League table and are two points above the relegation zone.

Next up is an away trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Deal in pipeline

Leeds are ‘negotiating’ a deal to land Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach at the end of this season but face competition from overseas clubs, as per a report by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan and La Liga side Sevilla.

The youngster is out of contract this summer and is currently due to become available with himi yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal. He could be seen as one for the future at Elland Road but they will need to see off other teams if they are to get him.

Latest regarding striker’s situation

Joe Gelhardt’s next move after his Sunderland loan spell is ‘yet to be decided’, as detailed in a report by The Athletic. The former Wigan Athletic striker is due to return to Leeds when this campaign ends and they need to decide what to do with him in the next campaign.