Brentford boss Thomas Frank has expressed a concern about Leeds United’s defensive issues and questioned Javi Gracia’s use of Juventus loan star Weston McKennie.

Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their last two games, and sit just two points above the bottom three with seven games remaining.

They were beaten 6-1 by Liverpool on Monday night as their goal difference took another big hit after a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their previous fixture.

United have seen their goal difference go from -11 to -20, which is now just two better than Everton who are two points below them in 17th.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Frank was of the opinion McKennie was being played too high up the pitch against Liverpool and admitted the Whites goal difference is now a concern.

"I think he (McKennie) is too high," he continued. "I don’t know exactly what they want. But there is no holding midfielder.

"You are playing against probably the best counter-attacking team in the world when they are on it. Then they can punish you, as they did. [They] need to think about goal difference, defend better. I would be concerned."

Leeds take on Fulham this weekend before games against Leicester City and Bournemouth next week. Frank feels Leeds have the ability to remain in the top flight but has identified one key area they need to improve on.