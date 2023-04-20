Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference every word on Max Wober, Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto condition plus 'unacceptable' Whites
Leeds United visit Fulham this weekend in their ongoing fight for Premier League survival and Whites boss Javi Gracia held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Gracia’s side have shipped in 11 goals in their last two games which have ended in Elland Road hammerings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool. Just eight days after the 5-1 hiding at the hands of Palace, Monday night’s 6-1 drubbing by Liverpool left Leeds fifth-bottom and still only two points clear of the drop zone with just seven games left.
Leeds have now conceded 60 goals for the worst defensive record in the division and a trip to tenth-placed Fulham is next for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage.
Gracia spoke to the media at 1pm from Thorp Arch on Thursday and here is every word said by United’s head coach.
Does Meslier still have your backing in goal?
"If we have conceded 11 goals in the last two games, it's not for the keeper."
What makes rest defence difficult?
“It’s hard. It’s difficult for all of us, but not only for us but for the rest of the teams as well. Of course we want to be focused on on ourselves and we work in the way to have good reactions after losing (the ball), to be well situated to defend well against the counters. But after that, the quality of some players like we could see in the last game decide many of these situations but of course we are working on that and from my arrival it was one of the important things I I tried to improve.”
The lack of leaders question is being asked because the team collapsed against Palace and Liverpool.
“I know and I understand perfecly why you ask me and I understand that. And in this moment, I think it’s not time to speak, it’s time to do it and we have to show what we are able to do. If you tell me all these things, I agree with you. But we only can do and this way we come back the way we were before.”
Are there enough leaders within the team?
“In my opinion, there are different leaders, there are different ways to be a leader. Some of them are speaking more, some of them are doing and a leading by example every day. Maybe we don’t have players that show that character outside, maybe. But inside I can tell you we have a good atmosphere, all of them respect each other help, each other and I’m happy with the atmosphere we have.”
On Tyler Adams - are you clear if he will he play again this season? And how much are you missing him?
“No, if I tell you something, I lie to you, I don’t know. he is working hard, the medical staff working very well as well but we need time to know if he is going to be ready or not. But I can’t tell you if he will be ready or not. I don’t know. He is a player that plays in a position where we don’t have many other options. Now in the squad we have Adam Forshaw who is ready. He was injured long term. But it is an absence in an important position. We have young players to play there as well, very good young players but it is an absence important for the team but now that we don’t have the solution for that, we have to work with the players we have and believe, as I do, that they are very good players and they are the best players to play this ending of the season.”
Does it require shouting from you at these times?
“Like all of us, I think we have different reactions in different moments. I don’t keep all the time the same attitude. But what is important is to convince the players to help them to understand why the things are happening and try to find the solution, try to solve the problems and it’s something we have to do together. All of us have different responsibilities and I have to accept my responsibility and I have to work on all these problems we have but at the same time we have to assess the situation with perspective. We have to accept now the critics because there were some moments in the last games that was some something unacceptable and I understand that and I understand the point of view, as you say, if there’s some supporters saying in some moments you can feel the lack of desire, I can understand that feeling, 100 per cent. But what I say is that I spend time with my players and I know how they are suffering in this moment and how they work to improve the situation and that they are able to change and they are able to do it because they did it staying with me, I believe in these players and I am sure altogether that we wil come back to come back the way we did it.”
Is Gnonto carrying an issue? Is that why he isn’t starting?
“No, if I said something about Gnonto maybe I made a mistake because maybe I didn’t understand well. Gnonto is ready, he had a little issue, he had some problems but now he is ready, he is training from the last weeks. In the beginning when he came back (from injury) it’s true I tried to protect a little bit but now he is ready and is available.”
You mentioned rest defence after Forest, how important is that and how much of a part does it play in preparations?
“I think it’s something vital in some games when you are attacking, when you have more possession. In all the games it’s always is important to be well organised. But in some games, even more against in this last games against Forest against Liverpool, you know if you don’t pay attention in that moment they kill you on the counter. Some goals in the last games came from this situation. We try to we try to avoid that but it was impossible to do it because we are playing against very good players, a very good team and we have to know. From my arrival, we’ve lost against Chelsea and Arsenal away, against Palace and Liverpool at home. Okay, I know we always want to get better results but in the other games we have competed well with some important wins and I think it is the way we want to compete, the dynamic we want to recover. We try to be demanding, we try to prepare well for all the games and if you are a little bit lucky as well to change the dynamic of the last result and if you compete well you will be closer to getting good results.”
On Wober - how close is he to starting?
“What I can say about Max is that as everybody knows, when he was available he played as a centre back playing with Robin in the middle and he had very good performances. He was injured the last two weeks, for the last game he was available but he only trained one or two days and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team and we will decide about the players for the next game.”