Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is among the contenders to take over at Olympiakos, according to reports in Greece.

Sport-FM report the ex-Whites boss is among the names being considered by the club but ex-AC Milan and Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is the club’s first choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Leeds at the beginning of February following a run of just four wins in 20 Premier League games.

Since his Elland Road departure, he has held talks over the managerial positions at both Southampton and Leicester City but on both occasions the discussions broke down.

His move to the south coast failed to materialise due to a disagreement over contract length while reports suggested he had concerns about being the right fit at the Foxes next season if the club dropped into the Championship.

Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road midway through last season and helped the club retain their Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, an inconsistent 2022-23 season saw him sacked at Leeds following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the beginning of February.

Olympiakos sacked manager Míchel earlier this month with Jose Anigo named caretaker manager. Ex-Leeds coach and Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan was in charge at the club between August and September last year but lasted just 11 games before being sacked.

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis is also owner of Nottingham Forest, but he has stuck with Steve Cooper at the City Ground despite being on his third manager of the season in Greece.

Former Liverpool player Steven Gerrard has also been linked with the role. He was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season after a poor start to the campaign with the club now enjoying a fine run of form under Unai Emery.

Advertisement Hide Ad