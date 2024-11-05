Leeds United and Millwall meet as two of the Championship’s in-form teams on Wednesday.

Former Millwall striker Sam Parkin is expecting a tight game against Leeds United with the depth of Wednesday’s travelling side potentially decisive.

Two of the Championship’s in-form sides will go head-to-head at the Den, with Leeds unbeaten in eight while Millwall have won their last three. The Lions’ most recent win at home to Burnley on Sunday allowed Daniel Farke’s side to remain in the automatic promotion places, having barely got out of second gear to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 24 hours prior.

Leeds have been tipped by many, including Millwall boss Neil Harris, as the best team in the Championship and can boast one of its best and deepest squads, despite a raft of recent injuries. And that ability to rotate could prove crucial come Wednesday, with Parkin predicting all three points to head back up to West Yorkshire with the Whites.

“I think Millwall have been excellent, I think they are up to seventh, aren’t they? Which is incredible,” Parkin told the Championship Score Predictions Podcast. “They are looking really creative as well.

“I think those numbers [in the] early part of the season are showing that there is quite a lot of truth in that they are a much better attacking force this season with the new-look attack. I think they will score, but difficult for the lads to raise themselves time and time again when you have not got the depth of maybe a Leeds and the other teams they are battling against. I will go for Leeds, narrowly, a 2-1 away win.”

Much of Farke’s decisions behind rotation this season have been forced, with injuries piling up and rarely allowing the German to go unchanged. Suspensions have not helped, with Sam Byram operating on both flanks over the past week as cover for Junior Firpo and then Jayden Bogle.

"Overall, I was really happy and pleased with both of Sam’s performances," Farke said on Tuesday. "It's not easy when you’re not that much in your rhythm, on the left then the right. Two excellent performances, he’s chipped in. It’s always good when there’s competition. Jayden, before his suspension, he was excellent. Junior has also chipped in with many end products. All three are available and we’ll see who we pick. Sam we have to keep in mind it’s sometimes a bit more tricky when the turnaround is quick."

Both Bogle and Firpo are now available but Farke could name an unchanged side on Wednesday after confirming everyone came through Saturday’s walking-pace win over Plymouth unscathed. Late decisions will be made on Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt, who both missed the last game, while Dan James came through the game with no issues after struggling with a recurring hamstring issue in recent weeks.