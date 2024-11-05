Leeds United will take late decisions over the fitness of a pair of attacking players as they prepare to visit Millwall.

Daniel Farke welcomed Daniel James back to the starting line-up for the win over Plymouth Argyle, despite missing some training in the build-up with another hamstring concern. James was able to play nearly 70 minutes and scored a spectacular opener before Farke could rest the winger with the game well under control. The Welshman came through the game unscathed, though and can take on the Lions on Wednesday night.

Patrick Bamford sat out on Saturday through illness but he too was unavailable for a training session last week having picked up a minor adductor issue. Joe Gelhardt took a knock to his hip in training prior to the visit of Argyle and also missed out on matchday. Both will be assessed in Leeds' final training session on Tuesday afternoon. Farke said: No new injury concerns, all the players in the last game are available against Millwall. Some late decisions with Patrick Bamford and Joffy Gelhardt. We have a final session this afternoon and both will try. If they come through we'll take a decision with the squad. Apart from that no new news."

Farke's three longer-term absentees are Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani. Gruev is not anticipated back in action for months after undergoing knee surgery, while Ampadu could be back in January from a knee ligament problem of his own. Ramazani was predicted to miss six weeks through an ankle ligament issue.

Club captain Ampadu has been rehabilitating his knee for just over a month now and Farke has revealed that his skipper could be ahead of schedule. But the German is cautious about predicting an early return for the midfielder.

"He's working hard, already doing some running," said Farke. "It will be a while before he can join us in team training, he's even a bit ahead of schedule. I'm carefully optimistic he can return to team training a bit earlier. We will see. Normally it would be realistic to be back in training in the middle of December and then available in the beginning of January. It would be nice if he can help us already a bit earlier and sooner because he's our captain and a versatile player. We would love to have him back but we won't rush it. It was a serious injury. He's a bit ahead but let's see how it develops. It's always difficult to say, you have to extend the load from day to day and there could be a day when you have to be a bit careful and take a step back. It's pretty rare that I've ever experienced a straightforward rehab. So far each day it was better and it looks really good but it's too soon to judge when he can help us again."