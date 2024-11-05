Leeds United's midweek opponents Millwall will be without full-back Joe Bryan for the visit of Daniel Farke's side on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions are set to be without experienced defender Bryan after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Millwall's 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

As a result, the ex-Fulham man will serve a one-match suspension when Leeds come to The Den on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan's absence could have a significant knock-on effect to the way in which Millwall play against Leeds, not only because he has featured in every Championship fixture they have played so far this season.

The 31-year-old is yet to register an assist in 2024/25 but his influence is much more nuanced. Bryan is one of Millwall's chief set-piece takers and without him, Leeds' opponents will be forced to employ an alternative at corners and free-kicks.

Throughout the entire Championship, only Luton Town's Alfie Doughty and Milwall teammate Ryan Leonard have completed more dead-ball passes than Bryan this season. The full-back has attempted 165 such passes in 13 matches, an average of over 12 per game, while 42 of those have been from free-kicks which is twice as many as Leonard.

Bryan has also delivered 26 in-swinging corner kicks this season, the sixth-highest in the Championship, which is his and Millwall's preferred method of delivery with 93 per cent of Bryan's corners arriving into the box in this fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Bryan (right) is suspended tomorrow night | Getty Images

In addition, only three Millwall players - Duncan Watmore, George Honeyman and George Savile - have created more chances than Bryan this term, all of whom play further up the pitch. Of the 15 shots Bryan has created, six have been from dead-ball situations.

As it stands, Millwall have scored five times from set-plays this season, including the only goal in their recent victory against Burnley. The Lions have generated an Expected Goals (xG) total of 6.94 from set-pieces - the highest in the Championship - and over 50 per cent of their shots come from such scenarios.

Similarly, over a third of Millwall's xG comes from set-pieces, a figure which is bettered only by Derby County.

Therefore, to lose a specialist like Bryan for a game in which set-pieces could prove crucial to the outcome, is a blow to Neil Harris' side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are in for a difficult evening at The Den if early season form is anything to go by. Harris has his Millwall team playing to their strengths, maximising dead ball opportunities, playing aggressively for first contact and knockdowns inside the penalty area.

If United are to leave south-east London with all three points, defending the box to the best of their ability will be essential and possibly more important than any other aspect of their performance.

Data via FBRef.com / Opta Analyst