The Whites were represented in the Championship Team of the Week after their home win against Hull City.

There were joyous scenes at Elland Road on Saturday as Leeds United racked up their first home win of the season against Hull City.

After battling their way to a 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day of the Championship season, Daniel Farke’s side crashed to a 3-0 home defeat against Middlesbrough in a Carabao Cup first round tie just days later. However, after bouncing back by taking four points from an away day double header against West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, the Whites were in confident mood ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull and knew a win would solidify their place in the early running for a promotion spot.

After a goalless first-half, the Whites burst into life when new loan signing Manor Solomon instigated the move that eventually led to their first goal of the game as the Tottenham Hotspur winger’s neat run and cross was flicked home by Mateo Joseph for his first league goal of the campaign. The win was all but secured with just under ten minutes remaining when Junior Firpo raced forwards from left-back and played a pass that allowed Joel Piroe to race in on goal before slotting the ball beyond Tigers goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Leeds youngster Joseph was singled out for praise by Daniel Farke in the aftermath of the game as the Whites boss said: “Once you move up to senior level, at 18 or 19, it’s hard to learn the natural instinct of a striker. You either have it or you don’t and there’s still work to do, but Mateo definitely has it. He scored a lot of goals at youth level but has to keep going on this path. If he does, then he has a chance of having a very good career.”

However, Joseph’s hardworking display was not enough to earn him a place in the WhoScored Championship Team of the Week - but Leeds were represented amongst the named players.

GK: Viktor Johansson - Stoke City (8.4) RB: Anfernee Disjksteel - Middlesbrough (7.9) LB: Junior Firpo - Leeds United (8.1) CB: Matt Clarke - Middlesbrough (9.2) CB: Jake Cooper - Millwall (8.1) RW: Million Manhoef - Stoke City (8.5) CM: Casper De Norre - Millwall (8.1) CM: David Ozoh - Derby County (8.8) LW: Finn Azaz - Middlesbrough (8.6) ST: Josh Coburn - Millwall (7.9) ST: Mark Harris - Oxford United (7.9)