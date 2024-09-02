Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United made it back-to-back Championship wins with a 2-0 victory over Hull City on Saturday afternoon

Hull City defender Alfie Jones admitted that his side couldn’t cope with Leeds United’s intense high press in the early stages of Saturday’s contest at Elland Road as the visitors endured a frustrating afternoon in West Yorkshire.

Leeds continued their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign as Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe struck in the second half to hand Daniel Farke’s side their second consecutive 2-0 victory. For Hull it marked their first league defeat, although it also means they are still without a win in the opening weeks after drawing their first three matches.

Jones felt Hull improved after a shaky start but believes they lacked some cutting edge going forward and was frustrated to concede twice after what he thought was a solid defensive display from the visitors.

“The first five to 10 minutes we couldn’t get out of our half, especially when playing out as they had a high press on us, and we couldn’t get out of that,” said Jones.

“I felt we grew into the first half and created some half-chances and got into the final third, but we lacked that cutting edge and final ball just to get that chance on goal. Similarly in the second half, we got into some good situations until that final pass. It’s frustrating to not keep a clean sheet and to concede two – I thought we actually defended our box well and set-plays well – it was just a frustrating day, overall.”

Hull boss Tim Walter shared similar sentiments to Jones. He reflected on Saturday: “It’s frustrating because we lost. We conceded a goal in a bad moment and then it’s a different game – and that’s how it went. We then conceded a second goal at the end and Leeds are a good team. But it’s not necessary to lose here and that’s why I’m frustrated.

“We didn’t score in the moments we had, especially before half-time, but we need conviction. You have to show me that you want to score and I didn’t see that today. Leeds killed us today, but we have to keep going.”