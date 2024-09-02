Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United attacker faces a race against time after an international call.

Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson faces a tight turnaround for Leeds United’s next game against Burnley following a fresh international call.

USA international attacking midfielder Aaronson has featured in all of United’s first five games of the 2024-25 campaign having returned from last season’s loan spell at Union Berlin.

Having been brought on from the bench in the Championship opener at home to Portsmouth, Aaronson was handed his first start since returning when lining up in the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Another league outing from the bench followed at West Brom and Aaronson has since started United’s last two league games against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City. With 42 international caps already to his name, Aaronson has now been named in the USA’s international squad for a September training camp in Kansas City which also features home friendlies against New Zealand and also Jesse Marsch’s Canada side.

Under interim head coach Mikey Varas, the US will take in the first of their two September fixtures with the Fan Appreciation Match against Canada in Kansas City on Saturday, September 7 in a 4pm kick-off local time. Kansas City is five hours behind the UK meaning a 9pm kick-off BST.

Three days later, the States will then face New Zealand in Cincinnati in a 7pm kick-off local time on Tuesday, September 11. But given the time difference, the contest is technically a Wednesday, September 11 fixture UK time with a midnight kick-off BST.

That gives Aaronson a little over three days ahead of United’s return to Championship action at home to Burnley on Saturday, September 14. The tight turnaround is accentuated by the Clarets contest having already been moved to a lunchtime 12.30pm kick-off for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Aaronson already has two goals to his name this season but will have little preparation time to face the Clarets given the schedule and flights.

Interim US boss Varas said: “We have a chance in these next two games to really show what we are about as team. Our focus is on bringing a winning mentality and an aggressive approach so we can continue to move the program forward and set ourselves up for a great transition. It’s an incredible honor to have this opportunity.”