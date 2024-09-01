'The best' - Hull City boss serves up Leeds United praise and cites 'big advantage' for Whites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull City boss Tim Walter served up Leeds United praise and cited a big Whites “advantage” after a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

German coach Walter was named Hull’s new boss in the summer and his side headed for Saturday’s Championship clash at Leeds still unbeaten in the league but also seeking a first win after draws against Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall.

Another stalemate looked very possible at the interval following a goalless first half but Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed a 2-0 success via goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe after excellent assists from Manor Solomon and Junior Firpo.

Hull also had their moments – but Walter felt Leeds “killed” his side by ultimately taking theirs as his side didn’t and admitted that Leeds were the best team his outfit had faced so far. Walter, 48, formerly in charge of Hamburg, also admitted that the Elland Road crowd was also a big advantage for the Whites.

WHITES PRAISE: From Hull City boss Tim Walter. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

At his post-match press conference, the YEP asked Walter just how tough it was to face Leeds – and whether they should be seen as the favourites to win the division. Walter declared: “At the moment they were the best team we played against so for that, especially also with the crowd – they are behind the squad and the team - they have a big advantage. I know this from my former club.

"We had some moments but to be successful you have to take those moments and they scored against us in a moment when we were up but that's the moments. They killed us today but we have to keep going."

Asked for his feelings about losing the game, Walter admitted: “Frustrating. Because we lost. It's a good team, yes. Leeds is a good team. They are much further than we are in their philosophies because the coach has been over here longer. But at the end it's not necessary to lose over here and that's the reason why I am really frustrated."