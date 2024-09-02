Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United made it back-to-back Championship wins with victory over Hull City on Saturday

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn feels that new signing Manor Solomon is ‘obviously’ better than Championship level as he heaped praise on the winger following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Daniel Farke’s side moved fourth in the Championship table with victory over the Tigers as Burnley dropped more points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in the Lancashire derby. Watford, who are one point and one place above Leeds, also dropped points as they were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon. The Blades have the same record as Leeds after four games but sit two points behind after being hit was a two-point deduction for defaulting on payments to other clubs during their 2022-23 promotion season.

Sunderland remain the only side to win all of their matches, with West Brom in second on 10 points as their only dropped points came in a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds. Leeds beat Hull thanks to second-half goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe. Soloman, who was making his debut, set up the opener as his cross was stabbed home at the front post by Joseph who stretched out his leg to score his first goal of the season.

“We have actually seen the majority of the new signings today. I thought Manor Solomon was probably the man of the match”, Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites’ victory. “He has got a quality that’s better than this level, you can obviously say that. Initially, in the first 20 minutes, it was like tackling smoke and he was unplayable at times.”

Solomon joined Leeds on-loan from Tottenham Hotspur last week as the Whites looked to fill the attacking void left by the deaprtures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Speaking about why he decided to hand Solomon a start against Hull, Leeds manager Daniel Farke said after the game: “Solomon has experience in England. He has shown a lot. He was a bit in his rhythm already. I was sure he could deliver with his experience and he did. It was also crucial to give that perfect assist. He looked sharp in training.”