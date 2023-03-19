Leeds United claimed a huge three points in what was an action-packed 4-2 win against Wolves yesterday. Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo were the goalscorers in what proved to be a game full of controversy.

The Whites took a 3-0 lead on the hour mark before things began to look a little more nervy as the hosts clawed two of their own back. However, a Jonny red card and a VAR decision leading up to Rodrigo’s goal helped Javi Gracia pick up his second win since joining the club.

Leeds now sit 14th in the Premier League table though remain only two points ahead of the relegation zone, while Everton earned their own big point with a late goal against Chelsea.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

‘Future of the club’

Javi Gracia has labelled Jack Harrison as the ‘future of the club’ after he netted his fourth goal of the season yesterday. The winger took his tally to 13 goal contributions in all competitions.

Harrison has been a key player in what has been a tough season for Leeds United but his future at Elland Road remains in doubt as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his contract. The likes of Newcastle United and Leicester City have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, with the latter agreeing a £20m deal on transfer deadline day.

Speaking after the win over Wolves, Gracia said: “Happy with Jack because he can play in different roles and always plays well. Always at a high level. Kind of player we have to take care of because they are the present and future of the club.”

Leeds have been locked in negotiations with Harrison in recent months, though he may consider leaving the club this summer if they were to be relegated to the Championship. There will undoubtedly still be interest in his services at the end of the season.

Meslier scuffle

Chelsea have become the latest club to join the race to sign Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, according to Football Insider. The Frenchman’s contract at Elland Road doesn’t expire until summer 2026.

Meslier has attracted plenty of attention with his brilliant performances for the Whites and the report claims that Graham Potter’s side could now look to replace Edouard Mendy with the 23-year-old. The former Brighton boss hasn’t been impressed with neither Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga since his arrival, meaning Meslier could be brought in as their number one choice.

While United have reportedly placed a £30m price tag on the goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window, it is believed that Chelsea see Meslier as one of the cheaper options on their shopping list if Leeds were to be relegated. The Blues will face competition from both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for his signature, however the London outfit are prepared to out-bid their rivals in order to lure the France youth international.

