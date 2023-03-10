Llorente left Leeds at the end of January to join Serie A side AS Roma on loan for the rest of the season and the 29-year-old was finally handed his full debut for Jose Mourinho’s side in Thursday night’s Europa League clash at home to his former side Real Sociedad.

Llorente lined up at centre-back but the defender suffered an injury and was taken off at the half-time break. Llorente was making just his second appearance for Roma for whom he has been an unused substitute in seven of the team’s last nine games. His only other outing came as an 89th-minute substitute in the 2-0 league win at home to Empoli at the end of last month.