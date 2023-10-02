Leeds United midfielder locked in ‘battle’ amid QPR injury blow

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from their weekend loss this week

Leeds United were beaten 3-1 away at Southampton over the weekend. The Whites found themselves 3-0 down at half-time against the Saints.

Daniel Farke’s side will be eager to return to winning ways at home to QPR on Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

International tug of war

Leeds youngster Charlie Crew is reportedly the subject of an international tug of war ‘battle’ between England and Wales. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Three Lions are looking to persuade the 17-year-old to switch his allengiance.

Crew, who joined the Whites from fellow Championship side Cardiff City in the summer of 2022, has already represented Wales at a couple of different youth levels already in his career. He was handed his first professional contract in July and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

QPR injury blow

QPR are expected to be without defender Morgan Fox as they prepare to take on Leeds. The Chelmsford-born man sustained a knee injury in the R’s 3-1 loss at home to Coventry City in their last outing.

They swooped to land the 30-year-old over the summer following his exit from Stoke City and he has made eight appearances for the London outfit so far. He has also been on the books at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

