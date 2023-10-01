Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Second tier side set to sign youth international following Leeds United release

A second tier side are reportedly set to sign a youth international following his Leeds United release.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
Former Motherwell youngster Stuart McKinstry joined United’s Academy in the summer of 2019 before penning professional terms but Leeds announced in June that McKinstry would be released this summer when his contract expired.

The 21-year-old has since been without a club but Sky Sports are reporting that Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park are now set to sign the winger upon agreeing terms until the end of the season.

Sky are reporting that a number of Scottish Championship clubs - along with Wrexham, Forest Green and Gillingham - were all keen on the player who has been capped for Scotland’s under-17s.

