A second tier side are reportedly set to sign a youth international following his Leeds United release.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Motherwell youngster Stuart McKinstry joined United’s Academy in the summer of 2019 before penning professional terms but Leeds announced in June that McKinstry would be released this summer when his contract expired.

The 21-year-old has since been without a club but Sky Sports are reporting that Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park are now set to sign the winger upon agreeing terms until the end of the season.