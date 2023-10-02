Rangers parted company with Michael Beale on Sunday night and a former Leeds United man is among the early favourites to succeed him

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is among the early favourites to be appointed at Scottish Premiership side Rangers following the sacking of Michael Beale.

The Ibrox club announced they had parted company with Beale following a 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen on Saturday as a statement said “results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect”.

The defeat to Aberdeen left Rangers in third place with four wins and three defeats to start the Scottish Premiership season. They are already seven points behind Celtic while St Mirren are above them in second with 15 points.

According to Betfair, Kevin Muscat is the 5/2 favourite to be named his permanent successor with ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter priced at 4/1.

Marsch is the third favourite at 7/1 while former Leeds favourite Marcelo Bielsa is fifth in the betting at 17/2. Bielsa signed a contract with the Uruguay national team earlier this year with the task of helping the South American nation qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Marsch has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February following a poor run of form, with the Whites ultimately relegated later that season.

He spent just less than a full year in charge at Elland Road, managing 37 games but winning just 11 of those matches, drawing 10 and losing the other 16.

Upon leaving Leeds he said in March: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family & friends.”

