Leeds United were dealt a blow in the club’s promotion quest as Saturday’s clash at Southampton ended in a 3-1 defeat and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the division’s predicted finishing positions.

Leeds began the weekend in sixth place in the Championship table but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Southampton who moved level on points with the Whites having been six points behind them at the start of play.

The Whites were then overtaken by Cardiff City, Norwich City and West Brom who all enjoyed victories from Saturday afternoon’s games which left Leeds in ninth place and three points off the play-off places.

A slice of relief was provided by highflying Ipswich Town being held to a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town and also third-placed Preston North End being walloped 4-0 by visiting West Brom.

Ipswich still moved top after the draw and a point ahead of Leicester City who visited Blackburn Rovers on Sunday but the Foxes eased to an impressive 4-1 victory at Ewood Park which has left them top of the pile.

Leeds are now nine points behind second-placed Ipswich, 11 adrift of Leicester and still seven behind third-placed Preston after nine games played. Following the weekend’s results, this is where Leeds feature in the new predicted finishing positions based on the odds for the title and/or promotion and the prices for the drop to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

