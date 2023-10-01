Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Championship Fair Play table: Leeds United’s record compared to Leicester, Southampton, Norwich and more

How does Leeds United’s disciplinary record compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Oct 2023, 18:40 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 18:48 BST

Leeds United will hope to recover from Saturday’s defeat at former Premier League rivals Southampton and hand a boost to their bid for promotion back to the top flight when they host Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

A Pascal Struijk strike was not enough as an own goal from the Whites star and efforts from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone handed a first league defeat in seven games to Daniel Farke’s side and left them sat just outside of the Championship play-off places.

Hopes are still high Leeds can make the most of a week containing two home games with Bristol City set to visit Elland Road three days after the game against Rangers. Cool heads will be required as the Whites look to return to winning ways and put pressure on the sides above them in the table.

That has been a factor of the season so far for Farke’s players as they hold one of the better disciplinary records in the Championship - but how does their record compare to their rivals in the second tier?

1. How does Leeds United’s disciplinary record compare to their Championship rivals?

29 yellow cards, 1 red card

2. Southampton

22 yellow cards, 1 red card

3. Blackburn Rovers

26 yellow cards, 0 red cards

4. Ipswich Town

