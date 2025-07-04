The Whites officially begin preparations for this season's return to the Premier League on Monday, July 7 with the bulk of Daniel Farke's squad set to be available to him.

Each of Leeds' three summer signings to date are expected to be involved, undergoing baseline testing ahead of the gruelling fitness schedule and friendlies to come over the next couple of weeks.

Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw will get the opportunity to meet their new teammates for the first time next week, as they, Nmecha aside, prepare to take their first steps in the Premier League.

There is uncertainty over seven members of the Leeds squad and whether they will be present, while one player who featured regularly last season is guaranteed to be absent.

1 . Expected back: Illan Meslier The Whites' goalkeeper is the subject of transfer links but no offers as yet and will be expected to return on Monday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Expected back: Karl Darlow Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites' No. 1 as things stand. | LUFC Photo Sales

3 . Expected back: Alex Cairns Cairns makes up the full cohort of last season's senior 'keepers expected to report for day one of pre-season testing and training. | LUFC Photo Sales

4 . Expected back: Jayden Bogle A regular starter in the Premier League for the Whites, you would imagine, after a strong debut campaign at Elland Road. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . CM: Ethan Ampadu The captain and one of the first names on the team sheet in the middle of the park. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Expected back: Jaka Bijol Leeds' new Slovenian central defender went on holiday after sealing his £15m transfer from Udinese but should report for the first day of pre-season in order to hit the ground running at Elland Road. | LUFC Photo Sales