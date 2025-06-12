Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph was on the scoresheet for Spain’s U21 side on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds forward struck Spain’s second goal in a 3-2 win over tournament hosts Slovakia at the 2025 UEFA U21 European Championships opener.

Joseph started in attack for the young Spanish side, which boasts vast LaLiga experience, taking his tally at youth international level for the land of his birth to eight goals in 11 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Rojita raced into a two-goal lead with Joseph’s first and Spain’s second arriving on 18 minutes, two minutes after Marc Pubill had opened the scoring. However, after the half-time break, Slovakia struck twice in quick succession themselves, levelling proceedings until César Tarréga’s 90th minute winner.

Spain are among the favourites for the U21 crown this summer after finishing runners-up to England at the last edition of the competition in 2023.

Dual national Joseph previously represented England at the Under-20 World Cup but has since definitively declared for his homeland, quickly establishing himself as first pick in the U21 setup.

It follows what was a frustrating campaign on an individual level for the 21-year-old, who began the season as Leeds’ starting striker, but was eventually usurped by Joel Piroe who went on to claim the Championship Golden Boot. Joseph ended the campaign on three goals with many of his appearances, particularly during the latter part of the season, mere cameos from the substitutes’ bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds also rejected a reported £10 million offer from LaLiga outfit Real Betis for the Spain U21 forward back in January. Following promotion back to the top flight, the striker appears at a career crossroads, unlikely to be first, or even second, choice at Elland Road, if the Whites add another forward in the transfer window as expected.

It has been suggested by supporters online that Leeds should look to send Joseph on loan, in order to gain regular minutes and rediscover goalscoring form he has shown regularly at youth international level.

Goal explained

Joseph’s finish against Slovakia demonstrated his high-level awareness and movement inside the penalty area, remaining alert during a period of sustained Spanish possession inside Slovakia’s defensive third before pouncing on a pass into the centre to stroke home.

The goal reignited debate on social media platforms as to the striker’s use and likely future role at Leeds, given he has consistently found the net for his country, but failed to replicate this kind of form at United.