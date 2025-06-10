The Leeds United striker is expected to be of interest to several clubs this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has opened up on the difficulty he faced upon being usurped by Joel Piroe as first-choice No.9 last season.

Joseph was handed a shot at leading the Leeds line after a promising pre-season, starting all of the first eight Championship games and producing an excellent performance with two assists in a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. His first goal of the season followed against Hull City a week later but a growing number of missed chances saw confidence dwindle and Piroe eventually replaced him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutchman went on to score 19 goals on his way to the 2024/25 Championship golden Boot and while Joseph continued to find the net for Spain Under-21s, he did so just twice more for Leeds and did not start a single league game in 2025. That lack of action has fuelled speculation over the 21-year-old, who was the subject of a rejected £10million Real Betis bid back in January.

Joseph linked back up with Spain Under-21s earlier this month ahead of the UEFA U21 European Championships, which kicks off on Wednesday evening. And speaking ahead of his side’s meeting with hosts Slovakia, the Leeds striker reflected on another ‘tough’ domestic campaign but still cut an optimistic figure.

Mateo Joseph reflects on Leeds United season

“There was a change, the other striker [Piroe] started to play, and you know that in the end, this comes in waves,” Joseph told Spanish newspaper El Mundo. “I’m also in favour of him continuing to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started playing quite a bit and then went from everything to nothing. It was a blow, and that was coming off the back of last year, which was also very tough. It’s important to invest in yourself to get the best out of yourself, and I try to rely on all the tools available to us.

"You see players like [Spanish teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi] and you expect to get there quickly. But you also have to keep in mind that everyone has their own path and that there are people who have also reached the top later. You have to do the things that come to you and not try to force them.”

Joseph is expected to be subject to transfer interest once again this summer, particularly given Leeds are due to sign a first-choice striker as competition for Piroe, but the young Spaniard made no suggestion he would look to leave in the interview with El Mundo. He is still contracted to the Whites until 2028.

Instead, the focus is on continuing his excellent goalscoring form as Spain Under-21s look to take the U21 Euros trophy away from current holders England. “I feel very comfortable here, very happy,” the Leeds youngster added. “Every time the [squad] list is released, I'm very happy to come, and that's the best thing that can happen to a player.”

Your next Leeds United read: Callum Wilson ‘turns down’ Newcastle contract offer amid Elland Road links