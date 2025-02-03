Leeds United rebuffed LaLiga side Real Betis' £10 million approach for striker Mateo Joseph during the final days of the winter transfer window.

The Whites were always unlikely to sanction an exit for the young forward who has shown promise but is still to prove he can be the finished article at Elland Road. After allowing Joe Gelhardt to go on loan to Hull City and Patrick Bamford's track record in the treatment room, two Leeds players are most likely to share the minutes up front for the remainder of the season: Joel Piroe and the aforementioned Joseph.

United see the Spaniard as a player worth developing in the first-team and is someone manager Daniel Farke has been fond of since arriving at the club in July 2023.

Even though Joseph has scored just three times this season, Betis were not the only Spanish top flight club to express an interest in the Under-21 international last month.

While other clubs would find it rather difficult to resist a lucrative offer for the manager's second-choice centre-forward, Leeds did exactly that, which speaks to the financial footing United find themselves on in 2025.

The 'credit card bill' 49ers Enterprises inherited when taking full custody of the club 18 months ago was substantial but has been carefully managed and whittled away, not without the help of major sales, though. The likes of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara all departed for significant sums last summer.

Had Leeds accepted Betis' approach, which is understood to have been upwards of £10 million if certain performance-related add-ons were met, it would have represented the fourth-largest sale under the 49ers, for a player who has not yet been the fourth-most influential.

Leeds' financial health is in a much better state than it was when the club initially returned to the Championship but its future prosperity relies heavily on Premier League membership. The club's wage bill has fallen since May 2023, but is still one of, if not the highest in the second tier. Parachute payments will also disappear after Leeds' third season in the Championship, meaning the club would have to find alternative means to pay and attract the best players at this level.

So, a cheque to the tune of £10 million should theoretically appear most appealing to any side not guaranteed top flight membership, even though Leeds do sit top of the table after 30 games, not least because a stop-gap replacement could have been sourced, either on loan or permanently, for significantly less than a prospective Joseph-to-Betis sale.

Not being in a position where £10 million is too good to accept is a sign of many things but more than anything, of an adequate financial outlook.

The coming summer, whether Leeds are promoted or not, is make or break for the 49ers. Should United find themselves back at the top table of English football, the recruitment success stories of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and AFC Bournemouth must be heeded. If Leeds' summer recruitment, on the back of promotion, mirrors their summer 2022 window, they will find themselves in a position not too dissimilar to the Premier League's current bottom three: Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, who sparred with Leeds in the Championship last season.

If the unthinkable occurs and Leeds are limbering up for a third, bruising, consecutive go at promotion, they will need all the financial gunpowder they can muster - and even then, it might not be enough with the likely demotees from this season's top flight.

Holding fire on Cameron Archer and an obligation to buy has saved United from committing a significant chunk of their summer budget months in advance. Only at the beginning of May can it be determined a shrewd, prudent decision or a missed opportunity.

For now, it's as you were, squad-wise and financially; Joseph remains at Elland Road, Leeds' finances remain relatively healthy and the team remain top of the table.