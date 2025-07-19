Leeds United v Man Utd live: Team news as Longstaff signs, Bamford missing, Harrison travels, how to watch
Leeds United face Roses rivals Manchester United in Sweden today in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the club’s Premier League return.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build up before in-game updates and then post-match reaction as Daniel Farke’s Whites take on Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils.
In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 2pm kick-off at the Strawberry Arena which is not being televised but can be watched at a cost of £4.99 on LUTV.
Team news
Leeds unveiled Sean Longstaff as their fifth signing of the summer late on Friday night and it is understood that fans could get a first glimpse of him in action. Jack Harrison is also believed to have travelled but the YEP understands that Patrick Bamford has not.
New Leeds signings Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all in to make their Whites debuts. New Manchester United signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon are both part of the 29-man Red Devils squad that flew out to Sweden to face the Whites.
