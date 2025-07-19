Leeds United face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at Sweden’s Strawberry Arena today.

Leeds United face Roses rivals Manchester United in Sweden today in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build up before in-game updates and then post-match reaction as Daniel Farke’s Whites take on Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils.

In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 2pm kick-off at the Strawberry Arena which is not being televised but can be watched at a cost of £4.99 on LUTV.

Team news