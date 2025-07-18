Leeds United face Manchester United at Sweden’s national ground of the Strawberry Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United have revealed their 29-man squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Stockholm including a big money new signing.

The Whites and Red Devils will lock horns at Sweden’s Strawberry Arena on Saturday afternoon in a 2pm kick-off in what represents the summer’s first pre-season friendly for both sides.

Ahead of the contest, Manchester United have revealed that a squad of 29 players have travelled including £62.5m new recruit Matheus Cunha who the club signed from Wolves on a five-year deal.

Fellow new recruit d Diego Leon has also been included but the club have revealed that Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee have remained at Carrington to recover from small issues.

Big money new signing handed no 10 shirt

Cunha has been handed the no 10 shirt whilst Leon will wear no 30.

Another big signing is also imminent at Manchester United who have agreed a £71m deal with Brentford to sign Cameroon international forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, though, has yet to sign for the club whose players left for Sweden on Friday afternoon.

The Red Devils have also revealed that, like Leeds, they will also wear their new adidas away kit in Saturday’s friendly.

Manchester United squad v Leeds United.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Tyler Fredricson, Reece Munro, Godwill Kukonki.

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Toby Collyer.

Forwards: Rasmus Hojlund, Matheus Cunha, Amad, Chido Obi, Ethan Williams, Bendito Mantato.