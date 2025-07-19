Leeds United boss Daniel Farke will face questions today on the exclusion of one senior player for the trip to Stockholm to face Manchester United and the inclusion of another.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds take on their bitter rivals Manchester United at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon before travelling to Germany for a pre-season training camp and a further two friendlies, both of which will be played behind closed doors. Farke is expected to address the media following the game against Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites are yet to make known the names in the travelling party but the YEP understands that Patrick Bamford is not among them. Though a disrupted pre-season and injury played a part, the centre forward struggled for game time last season and found himself behind Joel Piroe and sometimes Mateo Joseph in the number 9 pecking order. Bamford was restricted to 235 minutes of Championship action as Farke guided the Whites to a league title and promotion, but did find himself being given a role in closing out games as a substitute for the final run-in. Bamford came off the bench in each of the final seven games, albeit without managing to find his first goal or assist of the season.

The 31-year-old has a year left on his contract at Elland Road but the addition of free agent signing Lukas Nmecha and Leeds' desire to add a starting number 9 before the end of the summer transfer window, have cast further doubt on Bamford's chances of involvement under Farke. Piroe and Mateo Joseph remain from last season's squad, but there has been strong transfer interest in the latter from Real Betis.

If injury is not behind Bamford's absence in Sweden then it is possible that he could be involved in another friendly today, with the Under 21s set to take on Guiseley away from home as their pre-season gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harrison future

Meanwhile Jack Harrison is understood to have travelled to Sweden with the senior squad. The winger spent the last two seasons out on loan with Everton having twice exercised a relegation clause in his contract. Harrison's future is up in the air at Leeds and they are in the market for a left winger, having pitched their survival plan to the representatives of Brazilian attacker Igor Paixão earlier this week.

Leeds fans who have made the trip will be keen for a first glimpse of new signings Jaka Bijol, Sebastian Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Nmecha and latest arrival Sean Longstaff. Longstaff was earmarked early on for one midfield vacancy in the squad and the Whites continue to work on a deal for Hoffenheim's Anton Stach.