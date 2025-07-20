The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s draw against Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's pre-season is off and running after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

A new-look Whites squad, complete with summer signings including the latest arrival Sean Longstaff, held the more established Premier League outfit and gave a solid account of themselves in both halves despite a raft of rhythm-breaking changes. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clean sheet, a draw and a step closer to another important transfer in Anton Stach, whose move is progressing towards completion now. It was a good day for the German, who wanted to win the game but was obviously content to hold Manchester United and keep them out. There was a new look to his tactical set-up and like the summer recruitment so far, it made sense.

Ilia Gruev

For a player whose place in the side appears under threat from new faces, Gruev gave a very good account of himself. He played a monstrous 86 minutes, almost twice as much as the likes of Ethan Ampadu, and showed a real hunger to set about Manchester United to disrupt.

Illan Meslier

Leeds are on the hunt for a starting goalkeeper and the writing is on the wall for Meslier but he made himself stand out a little more in the shop window with a solid performance. There was a terrific point-blank reaction save on his line late on and almost everything he did was sharp and steady. The YEP has already reported that interest is picking up and an exit is very possible this summer.

Lukas Nmecha

Obviously signed as a Patrick Bamford replacement, the targetman showed he can do the hold-up side of the 9 role well and had a sharpness to his work. He looked mobile too.

GOOD DAY: For new Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha. | Getty Images

Bad day

Patrick Bamford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confirmation came from the mouth of Daniel Farke that the striker's time at Leeds is up. He won't be involved in the first team's pre-season from this point onwards and must find a new home. A storied chapter, full of magnificent ups and some difficult downs, is due to come to an end.

Jack Harrison

His every touch was booed by a section of the Leeds fans and he struggled to make much of an impact. It's going to be difficult for a while, perhaps a long time, if he and Leeds decide to plough on together.

Off-camera

Leeds United arriving late at the stadium after encountering heavy traffic. The lack of police escort did little to help. A stadium announcement then revealed the game would be kicking off 10 minutes late due to 'one of the teams turning up late.' A Manchester United employee got off their coach amid similar struggles, to order cars out of the way.

Willy Gnonto having a friendly-looking chat with referee Adam Ladebäck as they waited for kick-off. The Swede refereed an Italy Under 21 game two seasons ago in which Gnonto captained his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A grinning Ao Tanaka holding a hand up in apology after misreading Gnonto's intentions and going long instead of short, as Daniel Farke struggled to share the midfielder's smile.

‘Remonstrating with the fourth official’...

Farke remonstrating with the fourth official after Lukas Nmecha went down holding his back after a challenge by Matthijs de Ligt.

Fitness coach Chris Domogalla having to wear a bib as he went down the touchline to speak to subs. He then ran back down the touchline towards the dugout and took it off, in the manner of a player coming on. He did not come on.

Ex-Lille pair Gabriel Gudmundsson and Leny Yoro having a catch up before the second half began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke using the second half water break to give Largie Ramazani some tactical pointers, while Dan James and Joel Piroe sought to get on the same page after the Dutchman twice failed to find the winger's runs in behind.

Sean Longstaff sending a few words the way of Diogo Dalot after a coming together, with the Man Utd man responding in a dismissive gesture.

Paraag Marathe and family greeting players down outside the tunnel after the game.