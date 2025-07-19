YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was in Stockholm for the first glimpse of a new-look Leeds United as they drew 0-0 with Manchester United

Leeds United showed a little of what they have and a little of what they still need in a 0-0 pre-season opener against Manchester United in Sweden.

Strawberry Arena in Stockholm was a sea of red apart from a small block of white from which all the noise came for 90 minutes of very pre-season football. Those travelling from West Yorkshire or parts of Scandinavia to give the Whites their backing will have been tentatively encouraged by what they saw, however in two very different halves. The first saw Leeds hold a better grip on the ball and the tempo, albeit without troubling the more established Premier League outfit. The second saw them on the back foot for longer yet they held more of a goal threat on the counter.

The most important boxes to tick for Daniel Farke were minutes in legs, the bedding in of new faces and the development of relationships across the pitch. And having appeared to come through the friendly without injury, he could be happy enough.

Farke’s new-look system

It took 10 minutes for Manchester United to put together a sustained period of possession. Leeds saw most of the ball in the opening minutes and showed more attacking intent. Though it was a different look to last season's tactical set-up, thanks to a 4-3-3 formation, there were still telltale signs of Daniel Farke's principles, like Jayden Bogle staying high and wide to race off into space on the right to deliver a dangerous cross or like the four bodies strung out across the front line as another attack was built.

In midfield, with Anton Stach's arrival moving towards the imminent stage, Ilia Gruev had the look of a man keen to prove a point. He nipped in a number of times to disrupt Manchester United possession. But he was far from alone in seeking to make contact with opposition bodies. Leeds were physical with an edge and an urgency when they didn't have the ball, though they continued to see plenty of it.

Chances for either side were few and far between yet there was plenty for the wildly outnumbered Leeds fans to enjoy. Bogle's tricky footwork allowed him to beat players and find space, Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto linked up beautifully at times and Lukas Nmecha looked sharp in his hold-up play. If the number 9's physicality and mobility held hints as to the future for Patrick Bamford, the latter's complete exclusion from the trip was big, bold writing on the wall.

Towards the end of the half Manchester United began to exert some dominance and Karl Darlow had to be sharp to palm out a cross, before another deflected over his head and against the crossbar, but the half ended goalless. Leeds could be happy enough with the measure of control and stability they enjoyed, but what was missing was obviously at the top end of the pitch in creativity. Whether Jack Harrison becomes an answer of any kind for Leeds remains to be seen - the fans in Stockholm made it clear where they stood with their boos and chants - but against Manchester United he was not.

Leeds v Man Utd second half

With eight changes at the break for Leeds and 11 for their opponents, the second half was always going to be a completely different game to the first. The story of this one, initially at least, was Leeds having to spend more time out of possession and then looking to counter with the pace of Dan James and Largie Ramazani. But where the more in-control first half side struggled to create, the second half team were far more dangerous on the counter.

Bogle, one of the three who stayed on beyond the break, played a pair of one-twos with Joel Piroe to steal in on the right and test Tom Heaton in goal. Gabriel Gudmundsson's corner was flicked on by Gruev and Tanaka made a mess of his attempted shot at the back stick. Then Piroe, who twice failed to play in James, succeeded in putting Ramazani away only for Heaton to come out on top again.

In a similar vein to the first half, Manchester United came on strong towards the end of the 45. Patrick Dorgu went down in the box under a heavy challenge from substitute Sam Chambers, the Leeds youngster seemed to stop and look pleadingly at the referee as the Man Utd man got up to force Illan Meslier into a smart save at his near post. The Frenchman scrambled to make a save of pure instinct on his line during a late scramble that saw the ball come off the crossbar, and Leeds survived to see out a goalless draw.

The Whites now move their entire senior operation to Germany for a week-long training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies. It is expected that Stach will join them once a deal is completed, giving Farke yet another option in the middle of the park. A 6ft 4ins destroyer, the German brings something different to what is already in place in what is now a well-rounded midfield. The missing pieces of the starting XI puzzle - a striker, a left winger and a goalkeeper - need to follow. The quality of the players they get for those vacancies will be instructive as to how this season might go because they are key roles.

In Igor Paixão, Rodrigo Muniz and Lucas Perri they have targets who would put the gloss on the summer recruitment piece. Whether it's all three or none, the players who complete the picture need to bring serious quality. There is hard work still to be done. But there is a quiet confidence around Elland Road that they're off to a solid start both on and off the pitch.