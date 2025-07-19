Leeds United face arch rivals Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm in a pre-season friendly today.

Jack Harrison starts upon Whites boss Daniel Farke naming his Leeds United starting XI and bench to face Manchester United in the club’s first pre-season friendly in Stockholm today.

The Whites and Red Devils are locking horns in a 2pm kick-off at Sweden’s national stadium of the Strawberry Arena in the first friendly of the summer for both sides.

Leeds unveiled midfielder Sean Longstaff as the club’s fifth signing of the summer late on Friday night and Longstaff has been named on the bench.

But in the most eye-catching piece of team news of all, Harrison goes straight into the XI having returned to Leeds this summer after two seasons away from the club on loan at Everton.

Summer signings Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha also take their places in the starting line up for their Whites debut as fellow new arrivals Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw make the bench.

As per morning reports, Patrick Bamford is missing, along with Brenden Aaronson who has been given extra time off following his busy summer with the USA and late finish at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Teenagers Harry Gray, Sam Chambers, Charlie Crew and Rhys Chadwick also make the bench which features three keepers in Illan Meslier, Alex Cairns and Rory Mahady.

Leeds United v Manchester United: Darlow, Byram, Bijol, Rodon, Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Nmecha. Subs: Meslier, Cairns, Mahady, Gudmundsson, Struijk, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Ramazani, Bornauw, Chambers, Gray, Chadwick, Crew.