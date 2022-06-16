Jesse Marsch makes injury vow

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has promised to avoid the 'cycle of injury tolerance' that plagued the Whites' 2021/2022 season.

United players lost a whopping 1,542 days to injury as key absentees caused Leeds to fail to climb the Premier League table.

After successfully steering the West Yorkshire side clear of the drop, Marsch has made clear his intention to avoid last season's mistakes.

“We’ll have to manage that really well next year, build the roster in the right way, manage physically and try as much as we can to put our best XI on the pitch as often as we can,” he said.

“When you play in such a competitive league and you’re not able to play with your best players, surviving matches is very difficult.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Stu Forster.

"We’ll get that right.”

Joe Gelhardt nominated for award

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has been nominated for the Tuttosport Golden Boy 2022 award.

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt beats Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk to a header. Pic: Oli Scarff.

Following a breakthrough season, the 20-year-old is among 100 young players competing in Europe recognised by an Italian newspaper for top tier performances.

Gelhardt made six first-team goal contributions this season across 20 Premier League appearances.

The winner of the award will be announced in October.

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa led Athletic Bilbao to a Europa League in 2012. Pic: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno.

Marcelo Bielsa lined up for La Liga job

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is set to take charge at Athletic Bilbao, depending on the result of the club's presidential election.

The Argentine will return to the La Liga side, who he managed between 2011 and 2013, if Iñaki Arechabaleta is the successful candidate.