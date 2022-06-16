The American made no secret of his concern when he arrived at Elland Road to inherit a squad that was struggling with problems of varying severity, from niggles that were being managed to muscle tears requiring surgery.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper were among the club’s long-term absentees and more minor issues had piled up to leave the squad threadbare and necessitate the promotion of several Under-23s in order to name a full bench on numerous matchdays.

Marsch’s first faux pas of any kind as Leeds manager, one for which he has since held up his hands, was a comment made in a talkSPORT interview that suggested the players were ‘overtrained’ under his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

He recently moved to address that in an interview with SiriusXM FC, once again insisting it was not intended as a slight on the Argentine.

“Any mention of Marcelo Bielsa by me or anyone at the club in any kind of negative light is a lightning rod for the fanbase here,” he said.

“I made a comment at one point that the players were overtrained and it wasn’t an attack on Marcelo. I will say this, it was partly due to the fixtures, partly to do with a lot of the things that were happening - when I arrived the head of performance showed me MRIs of all the current injuries of almost every single player on the roster.

“I asked him how we were going to get a team ready for the weekend and he thought with a series of shots and pills, we could get a team on the pitch, which right away had me very concerned.”

BIG LOSSES - Both Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling were lost to serious injuries during a torrid 2021/22 Leeds United season and a small squad struggled to cope. Pic: Getty

Marsch felt it vital to put a firebreak between Leeds and not only the never-ending physical injuries that were plaguing the squad, but the stress and anxiety of a relegation pressure-cooker. He believes they managed it, en route to final day survival.

“We had to find a way to get out of the cycle of injury tolerance and the ability to now make sure we could get them closer and closer to being healthy,” he said.

“We had injuries along the way but we had no sustainable muscle injuries from after a week I took over. We had some contact injuries and different random things but we managed the group to get closer and closer to full health which then allowed them to compete for results. It was also mental, the stress of being in the relegation zone, the entire situation, it really took a toll on the group.”

Next season, though, Marsch wants to prevent fires rather than fight them after they start. Key to that will be the recruitment job spearheaded by director of football Victor Orta this summer.

Leeds need to add depth to the squad and hope they don’t have to rely so heavily on Under-23 players.

Marsch also wants to tailor the workload to maintain healthy numbers of available players for as much of the season as possible.

“We’ll have to manage that really well next year, build the roster in the right way, manage physically and try as much as we can to put our best XI on the pitch as often as we can,” he said.