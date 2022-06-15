Four years to the day that Bielsa was appointed as head coach at Elland Road, Radio Popular in Bilbao report that the Argentine will take charge of Los Leones for a second time in the event of a Arechabaleta election win.
Bielsa was sacked by Leeds in February after leading the Whites to a Championship title in 2020 and following it up with a top-10 Premier League finish. A difficult fourth season in charge saw Leeds flirt too seriously with relegation for the club's owners however and Andrea Radrizzani took the decision to remove Bielsa and replace him with American Jesse Marsch.
Arechabaleta recently told the media in Bilbao that he had come to an agreement with a coach, as part of his election campaign.
"I am lucky that I have convinced a coach, I have his word," he said.
"I will reveal it when the time comes."
Radio Popular believe that Bielsa is the man who has agreed to take over should Arechabaleta become president and AS report that it could be announced next week to help sway voters ahead of the election on June 24. Marca, however, suggest that Bielsa would be offered a sporting director role by Arechabaleta.Bielsa managed Athletic Club Bilbao from 2011 to 2013 and led them to a Europa League final, which they lost to Atlético Madrid.
Since his sacking by Leeds the Argentine has not spoken on the record but is known to have been devastated by the board's decision. Fans who gathered at Thorp Arch to try and say farewell on the day he left the training ground were told Bielsa was too upset to get out of his car to greet them.