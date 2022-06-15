The Golden Boy award is given to a young footballer under the age of 21 playing in a European top tier for his performances during a calendar year. Pedri was the 2021 winner and will be among the very favourites again.

Gelhardt is one of the 100 names put forward by the Italian newspaper for consideration by a panel of 40 journalists, including writers from L'Équipe, Marca, Bild, The Times and De Telegraaf, directors of Tuttosport, Corriere dello Sport-Stadio and La Gazzetta dello Sport and broadcasters from the likes of Sky and DAZN.

Leeds forward Gelhardt finds himself in competition with England's Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United transfer target Hugo Ekitike, Pedri's Barcelona team-mate Gavi and Real Madrid's Camavinga. The Premier League is also represented by the likes of Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott, Tottenham's Pape Sarr and Manchester City defender Yan Couto.

Of the 100 names published this week, 20 will be eliminated on the 15th of each month until a winner is crowned in October.

Fans can have their input too, with a web vote, found HERE which will determine the 'Web Golden Boy.'

Gelhardt had a breakthrough season at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch last season. The 20-year-old had to bide his time after starring for the Under 23s in his first year at Leeds, but his second campaign brought 20 Premier League appearances, two goals and four assists.

His top flight debut came against Southampton and he won a crucial last-minute penalty in the following game against Wolves that allowed Leeds to rescue a point. A first Leeds senior goal came at Chelsea in a 3-2 defeat and he scored a late, late winner at home to Norwich City that sparked wild scenes inside the LS11 ground. Gelhardt was also at the heart of the celebrations in the penultimate week of the season when his skill and composure put a dramatic equaliser on a plate for Pascal Struijk, helping Leeds to another huge point in their survival bid.

GOALDEN BOY - Joe Gelhardt scored a vital match winner against Norwich City and set up Pascal Struijk's equaliser against Brighton in two huge moments for Leeds United. Pic: Getty