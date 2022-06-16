What's missing from Leeds United's 2022/2023 Premier League fixture list, according to Whites fans

@Miliken86: No month of death, that's a result in itself.
@Op1ummm: Not even a bad run of games in there, happy with that.
@JLDerby: Nice that we haven't got all the big boys together for a change.
@MMCD01: This looks a ton better compared to last season when we had a couple of horrible months to get through.
@Bmason1919: Great lay out. Hopefully no having to look at 3/4 games on the trot of getting drilled.
@Townend19: Not actually a bad fixture list, no relatively hard run bar maybe May.
@ArthurNuman1: Cannot see us losing until October, really.
@Orangemankw: The good thing our games v top six teams are dispersed unlike last season.
@DLeeds_fank: I'll take those fixtures, no big 3 in a row and 3 home games in first month, starting with Wolves which is winnable MOT!
@PaulGBurr: Good fixtures I feel. Nice start … winnable games.
@JamesKoyuncu: Finally a decent first game.
@pikamagomedov: Wolves was my favourite home game last season too, what a way to start the new season.
@Ronaallleeds: Seems a lot more spread out with tough games than last season.
@LUFCTheo: Last run of games is gonna be tough.
@RichLeedsUK: Top of the league by end of September, I reckon.
@MarkSheppy67: May is looking a bit tasty.
@HarveyHolmes156: Man City Boxing Day? Christmas ruined.
@DavidMCarthy: That'll do.
@BarneyLUFC21: European football here we come.