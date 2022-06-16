What's missing from Leeds United's 2022/2023 Premier League fixture list, according to Whites fans

@Miliken86: No month of death, that's a result in itself.

@Op1ummm: Not even a bad run of games in there, happy with that.

@JLDerby: Nice that we haven't got all the big boys together for a change.

@MMCD01: This looks a ton better compared to last season when we had a couple of horrible months to get through.

@Bmason1919: Great lay out. Hopefully no having to look at 3/4 games on the trot of getting drilled.

@Townend19: Not actually a bad fixture list, no relatively hard run bar maybe May.

Leeds United faced a challenging run in of the 2021/2022 season, taking on Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in one twelve-day period. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

@ArthurNuman1: Cannot see us losing until October, really.

@Orangemankw: The good thing our games v top six teams are dispersed unlike last season.

@DLeeds_fank: I'll take those fixtures, no big 3 in a row and 3 home games in first month, starting with Wolves which is winnable MOT!

@PaulGBurr: Good fixtures I feel. Nice start … winnable games.

Leeds United will battle a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@JamesKoyuncu: Finally a decent first game.

@pikamagomedov: Wolves was my favourite home game last season too, what a way to start the new season.

@Ronaallleeds: Seems a lot more spread out with tough games than last season.

@LUFCTheo: Last run of games is gonna be tough.

Manchester City will visit Elland Road on Boxing Day. Pic: Lewis Storey.

@RichLeedsUK: Top of the league by end of September, I reckon.

@MarkSheppy67: May is looking a bit tasty.

@HarveyHolmes156: Man City Boxing Day? Christmas ruined.

@DavidMCarthy: That'll do.