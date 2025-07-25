Leeds United supporters got a first look at one of their latest signings on Saturday when former Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff made his debut in Saturday’s friendly with new Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Magpies academy product had completed a £12 million switch to Elland Road just 24 hours earlier and wasted little time in getting into the action with a 45-minute display against the Red Devils.

Longstaff officially became the Whites fifth signing of the summer transfer window last Friday and a sixth has now followed as Leeds completed the £17 million signing of Hoffenheim’s midfield powerhouse Anton Stach on Monday afternoon.

With six brand new additions now completed and further possible signings in the works, we take a look at how Leeds United’s summer transfer window net spend compares to their rivals across the Premier League including Man Utd and West Ham.

