Leeds United transfer net spend this summer vs Man Utd, West Ham and Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United have made six new signings during the summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Leeds United supporters got a first look at one of their latest signings on Saturday when former Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff made his debut in Saturday’s friendly with new Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Magpies academy product had completed a £12 million switch to Elland Road just 24 hours earlier and wasted little time in getting into the action with a 45-minute display against the Red Devils.

Longstaff officially became the Whites fifth signing of the summer transfer window last Friday and a sixth has now followed as Leeds completed the £17 million signing of Hoffenheim’s midfield powerhouse Anton Stach on Monday afternoon.

With six brand new additions now completed and further possible signings in the works, we take a look at how Leeds United’s summer transfer window net spend compares to their rivals across the Premier League including Man Utd and West Ham.

How does Leeds United's net spending during the summer transfer window compare to their Premier League rivals?

1. Summer transfer net spend compared

How does Leeds United's net spending during the summer transfer window compare to their Premier League rivals? | Getty Images

Net spend: £72.6 million profit (as per TransferMarkt)

2. Nottingham Forest

Net spend: £72.6 million profit (as per TransferMarkt) | Getty Images

Net spend: £70.7 million profit (as per TransferMarkt)

3. Bournemouth

Net spend: £70.7 million profit (as per TransferMarkt) | Getty Images

Net spend: £38.1million profit (as per TransferMarkt)

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Net spend: £38.1million profit (as per TransferMarkt) | Wolves via Getty Images

Net spend: £17.1 million profit (as per TransferMarkt)

5. Brighton and Hove Albion

Net spend: £17.1 million profit (as per TransferMarkt) Photo: Getty Images

Net spend: £3.9 million profit (as per TransferMarkt)

6. West Ham United

Net spend: £3.9 million profit (as per TransferMarkt) | Getty Images

