A new Leeds United signing has given his first Whites verdict.

New Whites defender Sebastiaan Bornauw has given a very satisfied first Leeds United verdict with a declaration about the club’s fans and a telling slight regret.

Belgian international defender Bornauw joined Leeds at the start of the month as the club’s fourth signing of the summer, arriving from VfL Wolfsburg for £5.15m on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old was one of three new signings named on the bench for Saturday’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United but the defender was brought on at the break and helped Leeds to a clean sheet.

That, in itself, said Bornauw, was a big thumbs up for his first Leeds outing, the defender saluting a “zero at the back” which he felt should have provided the foundation for victory for Daniel Farke’s side in a contest which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Amid a glowing first Leeds verdict, the defender spoke of an element of regret at his men being unable to “finish” the Red Devils with one of their chances in the second half.

“I have never experienced something like this”...

Speaking post match to LUTV, Bornauw said: “As a defender, I am always happy to keep a zero at the back although I think early in the second half we maybe could have finished the game so on to the next game."

In early praise for United’s fans, Bornauw also declared that he had never previously experienced an atmosphere such as Saturday’s in a pre-season friendly.

“Really good,” beamed the Whites new boy.

“The atmosphere for a friendly, I have never experienced something like this so really happy, a good atmosphere and a really nice first game."